‘Lucifer’ season 6 to premiere in September

British actor Tom Ellis is ready to charm the audience one last time with his iconic character Lucifer on Netflix.

The streaming giant has revealed the release date of its sixth and final season which is slated to be aired on September 10, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix announced the news via a one-and-a-half-minute teaser video that boldly stated: "All good things must come to an end" at the San Diego Comic-Con at Home on Saturday.

Created by Tom Kapinos, the fantasy series is based on the DC comics' character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg. 'Lucifer' stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar with Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, and Kevin Alejandro in pivotal roles.