Lincoln and Mimosa become vocal against body shaming and cyber bullying

The ace musician and founder of Artcell, George Lincoln D'Costa, has become vocal against bullying and insulting comments on social media.

Since his marriage with Mimosa Limu Howlader, people have been bullying the couple by posting derogatory comments on Facebook.

On 31 August, Lincoln posted on Facebook, "Immense love and respect to my followers and fans. Today, I was compelled to discuss about something with all of you. I love and respect my wife, she stands beside me during my crisis, takes care of me during my illness and does whatever is the best for me. You are absolutely lying if you claim to respect me after disrespecting my wife."

Warning against the people who are making derogatory comments, Lincoln said, he will take legal action against them.

"Those who find peace by disrespecting others, please refrain from following me and my wife," added Lincoln.

Lincolns wife Mimosa, also penned on her Facebook account, "The man who brings smile on people's face had suffered from within due to his obesity. Obesity is a disease that makes people fat. No one wants to be obese on purpose."

George Lincoln D'Costa and Mimosa Limu Howlader. Photo: Facebook

Addressing the commenters who make offensive comments about Lincoln's obesity, she wrote, "Body shaming is a heinous offense. Even I was guilty of committing body shaming before realizing the heinousness of it"

"No one decides if he would be fat or slim, dark or fair, short or tall, why would we bully anyone?", she added.