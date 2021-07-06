Life beyond Baaker Bhai: IPDC's 'Ogroj' sheds light on Asaduzzaman Noor’s life

Veteran actor and prolific politician Asaduzzaman Noor shared the story of his illustrious journey in culture and politics during the 19th episode of IPDC Finance's online programme 'Ogroj'.

He also spoke about his role in the liberation war of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In the conversation hosted by Anis A Khan, Asaduzzaman Noor reminisced about his early drama career after actively participating in the liberation war. He has been associated with "Nagorik Natya Sampradaya" since 1972 and has acted in 15 plays of the drama troupe more than 600 times. He has directed two plays, one of which is "Dewan Gazir Kissa." The play has set a record for the highest performing stage drama in Bangladesh.

During the conversation, Asaduzzaman Noor recalled his golden days on television during the 90s when he became a household name due to his stellar performances in popular dramas like "Bohubrihi," "Kothao Keo Nei," "Aj Robibar," etc.

Besides starring in countless television dramas, he also had regular appearances in films, one of which is 'Aguner Parashamani' where his character "Bodi' ' is still etched in the people's minds.

The legend has also been awarded several accolades, including the Independence Award, for his outstanding contribution to culture.

In 1996, Asaduzzaman Noor began his political career and was elected Member of Parliament from Nilphamari-2 (Sadar) constituency four times in a row from 2001 to 2018. After the 2014 elections, he became the Minister of Culture, and until 2019, he served as a minister for the Bangladeshi government.

Regarding the show, Mominul Islam, managing director of IPDC Finance Limited, said, "Asaduzzaman Noor's contribution to our culture and politics is immeasurable. His diligence and devotion towards his craft have paved the way of his illustrious journey so far, and we are immensely proud and honored to have him on our show."