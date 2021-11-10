Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to star as cult leader in ‘Jim Jones’ movie

Glitz

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 11:35 am

Related News

Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to star as cult leader in ‘Jim Jones’ movie

DiCaprio has played some unusual real people before, but this might be one of his biggest challenges yet

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to star in the film Jim Jones, according to Deadline. He will portray the title character of the 1970s religious cult leader behind the Jonestown mass suicide on November 18, 1978.

MGM has secured a deal for the project and the studio bought the Scott Rosenberg script for a reportedly seven-figure price tag. 

DiCaprio will produce the film with his Appian Way Company and Jennifer Davisson who will help bring to light this tragic event that took the lives of more than 900 people.

The Oscar-winning actor has played a ton of challenging roles which include a drug-addicted stock broker, a left-for-dead frontiersman, and a struggling actor looking for any sign of validation, but this might be one of the toughest psychological roles DiCaprio has ever tackled. 

After that tragic event, Jones orchestrated a mass murder-suicide of his followers by drinking Flavor Acid laced with cyanide. This took the lives of 918 members which included 304 children.

The release date for 'Jim Jones' is yet to be announced. 

Leonardo DiCaprio / Jim Jones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat