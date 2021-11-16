At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in road accident

Glitz

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:26 pm

Related News

At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in road accident

Two among the injured, Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:26 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Collected
Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Collected

At least five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's extended family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The family members were returning from Patna where they had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14, 2020 in suspicious circumstances.

Confirming the accident, which took place near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, "It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna." "Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition," he added.

Two among the injured Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities, while the remaining two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh,have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Lakhisarai hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh. The others were identified as Baby Devi, Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar. Kumar's relationship with the family has not been ascertained yet.

Police said that the family was returning to their home at Bhandar village in Jamui district when their vehicle crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Top News

Sushant Singh Rajput / Family / road accident / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10