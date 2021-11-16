At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in road accident

At least five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's extended family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The family members were returning from Patna where they had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14, 2020 in suspicious circumstances.

Confirming the accident, which took place near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, "It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna." "Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition," he added.

Two among the injured Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities, while the remaining two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh,have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Lakhisarai hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh. The others were identified as Baby Devi, Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar. Kumar's relationship with the family has not been ascertained yet.

Police said that the family was returning to their home at Bhandar village in Jamui district when their vehicle crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.