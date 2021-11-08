‘Lal Moroger Jhuti’ gets uncut censor clearance

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 03:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Nurul Alam Atique's long-running big-screen project, "Lal Moroger Jhuti", is finally ready to release.

The film has received an uncut censor clearance certificate and is likely to be released in December.

Director Nurul Alam Atiq confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said, "Now that we have the censor certificate in hand, we are planning to release the film in December, the month our victory."

Primarily, 10 or 17 December are being considered as the release date for "Lal Moroger Jhuti".

"We gave uncut censor certificate to the film after watching. It's a remarkable one," said Censor board member and actor Aruna Biswas, adding that every actor in it has done a great job.

The liberation war-based film, which received a government grant in the fiscal year 2014-15, spent six years in making starting from 2016.

The crew completed shooting in different areas of Kushtia, Tangail and Gauripur earlier last year.

The film will showcase actor Ashna Habib Bhabna in a completely different look. The actor who has been seen prominently in television dramas will be seen again on the silver screen after her debut movie "Voyonkor Sundor".

The film also stars Laila Hasan, Ahmed Rubel, Ashok Byapari, Ashish Khandaker, Joyraj, Shilpi Sarkar, Ellora Gowhar, Jyotika Jyoti, Dilruba Doel, Swagta, Shahjahan Shamrat, Dipak Sumon, Khalilur Rahman Kaderi, Saikat, Jubayer, Ananta, Matiul Alam, Hasimun and many more.

Under the banner of  Pandulipi Karkhana, the story and screenplay of  "Lal Moroger Jhuti" was also done by Nurul Alam Atik. 

