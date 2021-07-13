Ladies and Gentlemen, Farooki’s latest is a must-watch

One evening when her boss sexually assaults her, Sabila escapes to the crowded roads where anybody hardly notices how terrified and devastated she is.

But after regaining her composure, Sabila begins to think differently. Is she going to file a case against her boss and the renowned poet Khairul Alom, or keep the incident a secret?

It has been four long years since I watched anything made by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki so I did not miss the opportunity to watch his latest web series 'Ladies and Gentlemen' on Zee5.

From 'Third person singular number' to 'Doob: No bed of roses', Farooki is famous for portraying a myriad of social and emotional struggles in his films.

His eight-episode debut web series 'Ladies and Gentlemen' is another exemplary addition to his remarkable works.

Sabila Hossain (Tasnia Farin) is a temporary dance teacher at 'Sankskriti Charcha Kendra'. She also runs a small apparel business called 'Sultana's dream' online.

It is tough for Sabila and her husband Arif to maintain a livelihood in an expensive Dhaka city.

Often she goes around borrowing money from neighbours. She also has a father suffering from dementia.

Life throws different challenges at Sabila each day and she deals with all of them with sheer courage. But she did not know of the huge storm awaiting her.

One day, when she goes to her boss Khairul Alom's room after office hours, he tries to molest her. But she manages to run away.

With so many responsibilities on her shoulder, Sabila cannot afford to lose her job so she remains silent until the next day when Khairul again attempts to molest her.

This time Sabila raises her voice. But will it be an easy path for her? In our society where victims are often treated as perpetrators, will Sabila get justice?

Khairul Alom, chairman of 'Sankskriti Charcha Kendra' appears to be a decent gentleman and a famous poet among youths. But there are times when he turns into a pervert.

There is a scene where he tries to convince Sabila while smiling and uttering flowery words, but she becomes tense. The emotions and reactions are portrayed perfectly here.

When he ends up touching Sabila with the worst possible intention, a wave of terror rips through the screen.

Although we do not remember when Afzal Hossain last played a negative role, he is no doubt one of the best actors to showcase the villainous character of Khairul Alom.

Hasan Masood as Khairool Alom's PS, Mizu, delivered a top-notch performance, sharing a considerable screen time. His comic presence in the scenes represented Farooki's classic sarcastic style.

The series reaches its peak when an investigation is finally set on Khairul Alom.

Sabila struggles to maintain her family, marriage life, and mental health situation while fighting for justice.

But all of a sudden, a murder takes place in Sabila's office and the narrative quickly takes a new direction.

During the second half, the workplace harassment issue is overshadowed by a crime thriller set-up.

The next few episodes put a closer look at a police procedural drama. Unfortunately, Sabila's endeavour for justice entirely loses its appeal until the climax scene.

By the time it is finally restored, the strong narration and seemingly solid build-up seem to lose their charm a bit.

However, the web series contains a few strong visual sequences.

The creator has effectively drawn the dramatic sequence of the harassment incident.

The one-shot sequence had Sabila's scream as the only component to comprehend the intensity. It felt like a real life situation.

The opening premise is a bit lengthy but the cinematography is attention-drawing that keeps the story flow going.

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has tried to tell a story of an individual female lead and 'Ladies and Gentlemen' is the perfect blend of a relevant stories and emotions.

It has addressed sensitive issues and trending cultures in a well-crafted set-up.