Kirsten Dunst wants to return as Mary Jane in future Spider-Man films

Kirsten Dunst was the first leading lady in the Spider-Man films. The actor starred as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man opposite Tobey Maguire almost twenty years ago.

Now that Tobey has returned to the films with Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were wondering if Kirsten would too.

While it's unclear if the Marvel bosses have any plans to have her reprise her role in any future MCU film, Kirsten herself says she is up for it.

In a recent interaction with People magazine, when Kirsten was asked if she would want to return to play Mary Jane on screen again, she responded, "Of course, I would. Of course. I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life."

Kirsten explained that she has always been a fan of the character and the franchise, which motivates her to be open to returning. "It's such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan," she said.

However, she did embarrassingly admit that she still hadn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home before adding that she intends to soon. "I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it," she said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home starred Tom Holland as the web-slinger and also brought back the two other actors who have played this role in previous films- Tobey and Andrew Garfield. The film has been a massive box office success, earning $1.5 billion globally and ending up as the most successful film in the pandemic era.

Kirsten was last seen in the psychological drama The Power of the Dog, which released last year. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the film.