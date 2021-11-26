‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green confirms Bob Marley biopic

26 November, 2021, 09:15 am
Director Reinaldo Marcus Green confirmed he is directing a film based on Bob Marley's life and shared fresh facts about the film. 

Green confirmed that the biopic is not only factual, but that he is already plotting out how to approach the life of the legendary reggae singer and political activist. 

The film focuses on the making of the album 'Exodus', which was recorded by the band after Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt.

'Bob Marley and the Wailers', the founders of one of the most impactful musical groups of all time, have yet to receive a big-budget biopic. So the upcoming Paramount film is more than deserving.

When asked about the Bob Marley biopic, Green revealed that he and Zach Baylin (King Richard) are currently working on a script, and that Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley's older son, is producing and overseeing the production.

The biopic still does not have a cast, but the director is open to whoever fits the part best.
 

