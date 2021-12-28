Keanu Reeves was asked about a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections. Here’s what he said

Glitz

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 12:19 pm

Related News

Keanu Reeves was asked about a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections. Here’s what he said

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves says he is almost certain director Lana Wachowski would not make another Matrix film

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 12:19 pm
The Matrix. Photo: Collected
The Matrix. Photo: Collected

The fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise- The Matrix Resurrections- is running in theatres worldwide successfully. The sequel, which released 18 years after 2003's Matrix films, took many by surprise when it was first announced a few years ago. One of them was lead actor Keanu Reeves himself. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he feels this is the final movie of the franchise and that director Lana Wachowski wouldn't return for a fifth movie.

The first Matrix film- simply titled The Matrix- released in 1999 and became a global phenomenon. Its two sequels- shot back-to-back- came out four years later. All three movies were directed by the Wachowskis. Lana Wachowski eventually wrote the script for the fourth film, bringing back much of the original cast for The Matrix Resurrections, which released globally on December 22.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the film's lead star Keanu Reeves was asked if he believed another Matrix movie was 'in the pipeline'. He responded, "I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix." However, Keanu's co-star Carrie-Anne Moss was quick to add a word of caution to Keanu's dismissal. "We thought that about this one too," she added.

In response, Keanu said that if Lana Wachowski did indeed do a fifth Matrix film and 'invited' him, he would gladly be a part of it. "If she invites us again- I'm sorry, I spoke for you again! If she invites me again, I'm in," said Keanu.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and two Indian faces - Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.

 

Keanu Reeves / The Matrix Resurrections / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

5h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

4h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

5h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

A Re-Creation Sans Emotion

25m | Videos
Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

Chittagong GEC’s Candy Restaurant still holding their fame

30m | Videos
story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

story of Melbourne's Westgate Park Pink lake

35m | Videos
Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

Story of Ice-cream seller Oliullah

35m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one