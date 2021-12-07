Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue Six Senses Fort Barwara lights up to welcome the couple

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Photo: Collected

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan this week. Several pictures of the decked up venue are now doing rounds on social media platforms.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. On Monday, a paparazzo shared a series of pictures of the fort on Instagram.

Several members of Katrina's family have already arrived in Jaipur for her wedding with Vicky. On Monday, Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turquotte was spotted at the Jaipur airport. She pushed a stroller in front of her as she made her way through the airport. Natasha seemed to have been accompanied by her husband as well.

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien also arrived in Jaipur on Monday night. Katrina's close friend, stylist and fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania was also seen at the Jaipur airport.

As per news agency ANI, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalized to 120 members. Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan had said, "As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses."

The wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7-9. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony.

As per a report by ANI, Vicky and Katrina's romance rumours began after she told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look good together.