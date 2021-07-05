Kataluna Enriquez becomes first transgender woman to compete in Miss USA pageant

Kataluna Enriquez made history when she was crowned Miss Nevada USA as the first openly transgender contestant in Las Vegas.

Last weekend, the 27-year-old won the hearts of the audience and judges with her breathe taking rainbow sequin gown which she designed to honour the pride month.

"My win is our win," she posted afterward on her Instagram in a message to the LGBTQ community. "We just made history. Happy pride."

Her win will allow her to compete in the upcoming Miss USA pageant this autumn.

Enriquez, who came in on the top after going against 21 other contestants, will represent the Silver State at the 2021 Miss USA which will be held on 29 November in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

If crowned Miss USA, Enriquez will become the second trans contestant to compete for Miss Universe, after Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in the 2018 Miss Universe pageant. The pageant began allowing transgender contestants in 2012, reports Houston Public Media.

Enriquez began her journey in pageantry in 2015 and has faced discrimination in all corners since then. Upon receiving the news of her being transgender, she was not allowed a roommate and a doctor was brought in to verify her claims of being a woman.

But Enriquez told NPR's Weekend All Things Considered that her determination to make history was what motivated her to keep competing.

"I had a purpose and I had a dream," she said. "I wanted to compete on the Miss USA stage. When I was young, I always wanted to see someone on the Miss USA stage — someone like me. And it just happened to be that I was the person that I needed to make history."

As she prepares for the Miss USA pageant, Enriquez said she plans to advocate for equality and mental health.

"My win is not just a win for the trans community," she said. "It's a win for all women to be represented."