Kartik Aaryan, Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta, Harman Baweja team for ‘Captain India’

Glitz

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 10:24 am

Related News

Kartik Aaryan, Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta, Harman Baweja team for ‘Captain India’

Aaryan will play a pilot who led one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 10:24 am
Captain India. Photo: Collected
Captain India. Photo: Collected

RSVP and Baweja Studios' 'Captain India,' directed by famed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, will cast Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan.

Aaryan will play a pilot who led one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, and who demonstrated remarkable bravery and courage in the process. Aaryan is set to act in Netflix's next film 'Dhamaka,' which is a remake of the 2013 film 'The Terror Live'.

Mehta is a well-known director whose works, such as 'Aligarh' and 'Shahid,' have screened at international film festivals. His Sony LIV series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' was one of the most watched in India in 2020.

"'Captain India,' which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands," said Mehta.

Former Disney UTV MD, Ronnie Screwvala will produce for RSVP alongside Baweja Studios' Harman Baweja, who also wrote the script of the film.

kartik aaryan / Ronnie Screwvala / Hansal Mehta / Captain India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

4d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

4d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

4d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes