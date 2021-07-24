Kartik Aaryan, Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta, Harman Baweja team for ‘Captain India’

RSVP and Baweja Studios' 'Captain India,' directed by famed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, will cast Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan.

Aaryan will play a pilot who led one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, and who demonstrated remarkable bravery and courage in the process. Aaryan is set to act in Netflix's next film 'Dhamaka,' which is a remake of the 2013 film 'The Terror Live'.

Mehta is a well-known director whose works, such as 'Aligarh' and 'Shahid,' have screened at international film festivals. His Sony LIV series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' was one of the most watched in India in 2020.

"'Captain India,' which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands," said Mehta.

Former Disney UTV MD, Ronnie Screwvala will produce for RSVP alongside Baweja Studios' Harman Baweja, who also wrote the script of the film.