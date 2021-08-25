Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

Glitz

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 12:07 pm

Related News

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

This is not the first time West has tried to drop his full name. In 2018, the rapper announced on Twitter that he's no longer "the being formally known as Kanye West… I am YE."

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 12:07 pm
Kanye West. Photo: Collected
Kanye West. Photo: Collected

American rapper and "Donda" singer Kanye West is ready to change his name for good.

The 44 year old singer formally filed a petition to change his name from his moniker Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle name or last name, reports Associated Press (AP).

The Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by AP states that West wants to change his name for "personal reasons".

The docs were dated Aug. 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday. A judge must approve before the petition before it becomes official.

This is not the first time West has tried to drop his full name. In 2018, the rapper announced on Twitter that he's no longer "the being formally known as Kanye West… I am YE."

Ye, an abbreviation of his first name, is West's longstanding nickname dating back to his 2012 hit single "Clique" featuring Jay-Z and Big Sean ("Yeah, I'm talking Ye"). Some may refer to Ye as an alter ego, but West explained on Twitter in 2018: "Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye."

The nickname also has a religious significance to him. West titled his eighth studio album "Ye," which was released in 2018.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you,'" West said during an interview with Big Boy in June 2018.

He continued: "So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

West's Instagram and Twitter account currently show his name as Ye, although his official handle remains @Kanyewest on both platforms.

Kanye West / Ye

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

21h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding