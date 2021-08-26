Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar-produced Shershaah, calls it 'glorious tribute' to Captain Vikram Batra

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been engaged in a long-running feud with filmmaker Karan Johar, took to social media on Thursday to praise his latest offering, the war film Shershaah.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Shershaah is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero who died in the line of duty during the war. Kangana famously accused Karan, one of the film's producers, of being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' in an episode of Koffee with Karan a few years ago.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and shared two comments on Friday -- the first was about Captain Batra and the second about the film. "National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slid through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days," she wrote in her first post.

Sharing a picture of Sidharth Malhotra from the film, she wrote in her second note, "What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to the entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled."

Shershaah is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He spoke about their equation last year after the two were awarded the Padma Shri. He told Mumbai Mirror that he was 'too old' to bear grudges. "So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event, we've met, we've greeted each other graciously. whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I'm too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana's talent, craft and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta (Kapoor) and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana," he said.