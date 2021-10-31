Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Pooh, Malvika Raaj To make her Bollywood debut

Glitz

Hindustan Times
31 October, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 03:49 pm

Malvika Raaj. Photo: Collected
Malvika Raaj. Photo: Collected

Malvika Raaj, known for playing the younger Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is set to make her debut in a lead role with the Zee5 original film Squad.

It also marks the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa, the son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa.

Malvika Raaj. Photo: Instagram
Malvika Raaj. Photo: Instagram

On Friday, Malvika took to Instagram to share the poster of Squad, which prominently featured Rinzing. "This time, the battle is not for India but India's daughter." India fights for its greatest pride, SQUAD trailer drops on Monday. #SquadOnZee5 #squad," she captioned her post.

Directed by Nilesh Sahay, Squad revolves around the battle between the nation's special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life.

The film, which also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur, is produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment. It will release on 12 November.

