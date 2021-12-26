Justin Bieber becomes first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners

Justin Bieber has surpassed 90 million monthly Spotify listeners, making him the first artist in Spotify history to do so.

According to Chart Data, the pop star has 91 million monthly listeners, with the latest statistics on Spotify showing 91,824,133 listeners.

Ed Sheeran sits in the number two position with 80.5 million listeners, while The Weeknd (78.1million), Ariana Grande (73.4million) and Dua Lipa (66.7million) round out the rest of the Top Five.

In March, Justin Bieber released his sixth studio album, 'Justice,' which included the singles 'Holy,' 'Lonely,' 'Anyone,' 'Hold On,' 'Ghost,' and the global mega hit 'Peaches,' which featured Daniel Caesar and Giveon. In April, he released his 'Freedom' EP as a follow-up.