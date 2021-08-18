Jungle Cruise: An undaunted adventure

Samarah Jannati
18 August, 2021, 10:15 am
18 August, 2021, 10:28 am

Jungle Cruise: An undaunted adventure

The film is a must watch for those who enjoy mythical stories with unplanned journeys to a lost world

Samarah Jannati
18 August, 2021, 10:15 am
18 August, 2021, 10:28 am
Jungle Cruise. Photo: Collected
Jungle Cruise. Photo: Collected

What could go wrong when you have Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson together in a Walt Disney movie?

If you loved watching films like 'Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle', 'Journey 2: The mysterious island' and 'Into the woods', then you will love 'Jungle Cruise'.  

Watch the trailer here 

This film has in store adventure, mystery, comedy, fantasy, and suspense - all on the same screen, or should I say, on the same boat? 

However, please keep in mind that as interesting as the story is, it may not be the best choice for children. 

The central characters in the film are- Emily Blunt who plays the role of Dr Lily Houghton and Dwayne Johnson (my absolute favourite!), who plays the role of Frank Wolff, a skipper (captain of a ship or boat).

The film starts with a narration by McGregor, (played by Jack Whitehall), of a mythical story about Don Aguirre (played by Édgar Filiberto Ramírez). 

The narration feels similar to the one in the film 'Moana' by grandmother Tala. 

Don Aguirre was set on a journey looking for the 'Tears of the moon' which is a mythical tree with petals known to have the ability to cure illnesses and lift curses. 

However, Aguirre and his men get cursed for trying to wrongfully claim the tree.  

400 years go by and in 1916, a scientist named Dr Lily is determined to unleash the truth about the myth by stealing an arrowhead artefact which she believes can lead her to the tree.  

McGregor, who narrates the alleged myth, is Lily's brother. 

What Lily does not know during her journey is the biggest truth about Frank. However, I am going to leave that part for you to discover when you watch this highly entertaining film.  

The moment you meet Lily and Frank, you know that they will make you laugh. Lily enters with her ninja skills while Frank brings in an effortless comedy.

Frank is funny, handsome, and spectacular in his fighting skills. You could not ask for a better tour guide and skipper than him. 

Lily is an intelligent researcher who makes you want to go on this undaunted journey. 

As the two fan favourites come together, you will see how their sweet-and-sour relationship turns into a beautiful friendship and love. 

One of the 'Breaking Bad' stars, Jesse Plemons, plays the role of a German prince named Joachim in the film. You should hear him say 'jungle' with a German accent! 

You have to give credit to all the characters for executing their roles perfectly. 

Movies that are longer than two hours usually do not keep viewers focused unless the story is great. But 'Jungle Cruise' will keep you intrigued from the beginning and you will also get to experience the beautiful Amazon world. 

If you enjoy mythical stories with unplanned journeys to a lost world, do not wait any longer to watch 'Jungle Cruise'.

 

