Joseph Gordon Levitt calls Bangladeshi fans again to take part in his project

Glitz

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 12:53 pm

Joseph Gordon Levitt calls Bangladeshi fans again to take part in his project

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon Levitt got a quick challenge for the people of Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 12:53 pm
Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joseph Gordon-Levitt arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The actor took to his verified Facebook page on Sunday and penned "Hi again Bangladesh! Got a quick challenge for you".

The actor told his Bangladeshi fans to post the photos on his app "HitRecord".  The app is founded by Joseph to create a platform for connecting creative people so that they can work in collaboration. People all around the globe can submit their work on the App.

The platform accumulates the best submission and airs it on a TV series titled "HitRecord on TV". Each episode of the show focuses on a specific theme.

The Show secures Primetime Emmy in the "Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media-Social TV Experience" category.

For one of his projects, Bangladesh pops up in his mind.

Earlier, the actor penned "Looking for more and more photos of Bangladesh for our project!"

To participate in his projects, a person needs to go to the assigned link, create an account by pressing contribute button, submit their photos with a title and optional description.  

There is a vast number of Art categories in HitRecord. Now, The actor is asking for photographs from Bangladesh.

Anyone around the world can participate in his projects for HitRecord.

The actor first called his Bangladeshi fans for submission via a Facebook post on June 14. 

 

 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

20h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

20h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

20h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places