Joseph Gordon Levitt calls Bangladeshi fans again to take part in his project

The actor took to his verified Facebook page on Sunday and penned "Hi again Bangladesh! Got a quick challenge for you".

The actor told his Bangladeshi fans to post the photos on his app "HitRecord". The app is founded by Joseph to create a platform for connecting creative people so that they can work in collaboration. People all around the globe can submit their work on the App.

The platform accumulates the best submission and airs it on a TV series titled "HitRecord on TV". Each episode of the show focuses on a specific theme.

The Show secures Primetime Emmy in the "Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media-Social TV Experience" category.

For one of his projects, Bangladesh pops up in his mind.

Earlier, the actor penned "Looking for more and more photos of Bangladesh for our project!"

To participate in his projects, a person needs to go to the assigned link, create an account by pressing contribute button, submit their photos with a title and optional description.

There is a vast number of Art categories in HitRecord. Now, The actor is asking for photographs from Bangladesh.

Anyone around the world can participate in his projects for HitRecord.

The actor first called his Bangladeshi fans for submission via a Facebook post on June 14.