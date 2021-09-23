Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Glitz

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:23 pm

Related News

Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Johnny Deep became a household name with the swashbuckling Disney franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean," playing fan favourite Jack Sparrow.

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:23 pm
Actor Johnny Depp attends a news conference ahead of receiving the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain, September 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Actor Johnny Depp attends a news conference ahead of receiving the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain, September 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Nobody is safe from so-called "cancel culture," movie star Johnny Depp said on Wednesday at the San Sebastian Film Festival where he was due to receive the event's top award for his nearly 40-year career on screen.

Depp, 58, lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater" last year, when a London court ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner, U.S. actor Amber Heard.

Since then the actor has complained of being boycotted by Hollywood as his latest film "Minamata" struggled to secure a U.S. release.

On Wednesday, Depp decried "this cancel culture or this instant rush to judgement based on essentially what amounts to polluted air that's exhaled."

"I'll go to somebody's house man. I'll perform in your kid's birthday party at this point," he told a news conference, shortly before a ceremony where he would be presented with the Donostia award, San Sebastian's highest accolade.

"No one is safe as long as someone is willing to say one sentence. It takes one sentence."

Actor Johnny Depp attends a photocall ahead of receiving the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain, September 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Actor Johnny Depp attends a photocall ahead of receiving the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival, in San Sebastian, Spain, September 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Depp ascended to Hollywood stardom in the 1990s with portrayals of loners and outsiders in cult classics such as John Waters' "Cry Baby" and Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands."

He became a household name with the swashbuckling Disney franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean," playing fan favourite Jack Sparrow.

But he was replaced from the third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise following the verdict against him in the London libel trial.

Feminist groups and film industry associations criticised the festival's decision to honour Depp when the award was announced in August.

The CIMA association of female cinematographers and audiovisual professionals said it was "an error from an ethical point of view."

Responding to that criticism, festival director Jose Luis Rebordinos said the award was a reflection of Depp's cinematic achievements and unrelated to his personal life.

"The role of a film festival is not to judge the conduct of members of the film industry," he said at the time.

Depp is the second recipient of the accolade this year. On Friday, French actor Marion Cotillard received the statue from Spanish actor Penelope Cruz.

Johnny Deep / Hollywood / Pirates of the Caribbean / wife beater case

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly