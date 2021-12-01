Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon

Glitz

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 12:37 pm

Related News

Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon

Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War Two and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first Black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 12:37 pm
Photographs of Josephine Baker are projected on the Pantheon monument during her induction ceremony in Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Photographs of Josephine Baker are projected on the Pantheon monument during her induction ceremony in Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, was inducted on Tuesday into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris - one of France's highest honours - at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War Two and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first Black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city's Latin Quarter.

Photographs Josephine Baker and Martin Luther King are projected on the Pantheon monument during her induction ceremony in Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Photographs Josephine Baker and Martin Luther King are projected on the Pantheon monument during her induction ceremony in Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

She was "a Black person who stood up for Black people, but foremost, she was a woman who defended humankind," Macron said during a speech.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony honouring famed Black French-American singer and dancer Josephine Baker during her induction ceremony into the Pantheon where key figures from France&#039;s history are honoured, in Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony honouring famed Black French-American singer and dancer Josephine Baker during her induction ceremony into the Pantheon where key figures from France's history are honoured, in Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

He spoke shortly after Baker's most famous song, "J'ai deux amours, mon pays et Paris" ("I have two loves, my country and Paris"), was played at the ceremony.

Baker was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1906 but went on to find much of her fame after arriving in Paris in the 1920s, as many Black Americans stayed on in the French capital after World War One and brought over with them American jazz culture.

Baker, who became a French citizen in 1937, died in 1975 and is buried in Monaco.

In accordance with her family's wishes, Baker's remains have not been moved to the Pantheon. To represent her presence there, a symbolic coffin was carried into the mausoleum by six pallbearers containing handfuls of earth from four locations: St. Louis, Paris, Monaco and Milandes, in the Dordogne department of France, where Baker owned a castle.

The cenotaph of Josephine Baker, covered with the French flag, followed by a female aviator of the French Air and Space Force carrying the cushion on which her five decorations are placed, enters to the French Pantheon square through the Great Door, in Soufflot street, Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The cenotaph of Josephine Baker, covered with the French flag, followed by a female aviator of the French Air and Space Force carrying the cushion on which her five decorations are placed, enters to the French Pantheon square through the Great Door, in Soufflot street, Paris, France, November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Baker's empty coffin will lie alongside other French national icons in the mausoleum such as authors Emile Zola and Victor Hugo, the philosopher Voltaire and politician Simone Veil.

Josephine Baker / Jazz / Music / first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

2h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

1h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says