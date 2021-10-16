Jaya Ahsan receives Best actress award in Madrid Film Festival 

Popular Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan has received the award for Best lead actress in a foreign language film at Madrid International film festival 2020.

The actor conferred the award from one of the most prestigious film festivals in Europe for her performance in Atanu Ghosh directorial film "Robibaar."

Jaya had to compete with 18 other actors to secure the award.

Though the award was announced in December, the actor received the memento of the award this weekend.

Sharing the picture of the award, the actor expressed gratitude to the director and the entire cast of "Robibaar" for their contribution.

Noted Indian director Atanu Gosh also received an award for Best Original Screenplay of a Foreign Language Film in Madrid International Film Festival for Jaya Ahsan starring film "Robibaar."

"Robibaar" was released in Kolkata on 27 December 2019 and hit the theatres of Bangladesh on 21 February 2021.