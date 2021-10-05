Jaya Ahsan to receive PAW foundation’s ‘Pranobik Bondhu’ award

The People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation has awarded Actor Jaya Ahsan with Pranobik Bondhu Award 2021 on Monday.

Jaya Ahsan is one of the ten awardees this year who are being recognised for their unconditional love and support of animals.

Jaya Ahsan feeding stray dogs. Photo: Facebook

Others include - DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, rescue worker Md Abu Bakar Siddik, Sudha Rani, Gracy Puspita Sarkar, veterinarian Dr Fatiha Emnoor Eima, journalist Probir Kumar Sarker, veterinary teacher Prof Nitish Chandra Debnath, public health expert Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, and forest official Mollah Rezaul Karim.

Due to the pandemic, Paw will hold a virtual award-giving ceremony in November.

The organisation intends to host the award programme every year on the occasion of World Animal Day to honour 10 people for their contribution to animal welfare.

World Animal Day, an international day of action for animal rights and welfare, is celebrated annually on 4 October.