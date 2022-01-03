James Bond star Daniel Craig gets British honour meant for real-life spies

Glitz

Hindustan times
03 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:18 pm

James Bond star Daniel Craig gets British honour meant for real-life spies

Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the UK's annual New Year Honours List.

The honour, usually conferred upon real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed upon author Ian Fleming's 007 fictional character in his books. 

Daniel, who is from Chester in England, has been recognised for his "services to film and theatre".

The 53-year-old actor's CMG comes soon after the release of "No Time To Die", which saw him essay the role of the famous spy for the final time. 

The film became one of the highest-grossing films at the box office in 2021. 

In September, he was also made an honorary commander in the British Royal Navy, the same rank held by Bond in the films.

However, this honour hasn't gone down too well with some people, who have called it "ridiculous". 

On Twitter, one fan complained that "the whole thing is a bloody joke and this just makes it even more of a bloody joke". 

Another questioned whether the authorities were "confusing fact with fiction". Others have been more supportive of the idea, applauding the powers that be for their "sense of humour".

The CMG order of chivalry was founded in 1818 and its holders are appointed by the monarch and holders can wear it suspended on a ribbon around their neck on formal occasions. 

It is usually awarded to diplomats or those who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, including spies.
 

Related News

