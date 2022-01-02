James Bond star Daniel Craig gets British honour meant for real-life spies

Actor Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film &quot;Skyfall&quot; at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 23, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Actor Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 23, 2012. Photo: Reuters

Daniel Craig, the actor who plays the fictional spy James Bond in films, has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK's annual New Year Honours List.

The honour, usually conferred upon real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed upon author Ian Fleming's 007 fictional character in his books. Daniel, who is from Chester in England, has been recognised for 'services to film and theatre'.

The 53-year-old actor's CMG comes soon after the release of No Time To Die, which saw him essay the role of the famous spy for the final time. The film became one of the highest-grossing films at the box office in 2021. In September, he was also made an honorary commander in the British Royal Navy, the same rank held by Bond in the films.

However, this honour hasn't gone down too well with some people, who have called it 'ridiculous'. On Twitter, one fan complained that "the whole thing is a bloody joke and this just makes it even more of a bloody joke". Another questioned whether the authorities were "confusing fact with fiction". Others have been more supportive of the idea, applauding the powers that be for their "sense of humour".

The CMG order of chivalry was founded in 1818 and its holders are appointed by the monarch and holders can wear it suspended on a ribbon around their neck on formal occasions. It is usually awarded to diplomats or those who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, including spies.

Queen Elizabeth II had famously met Daniel when they filmed a surprise segment for the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which involved Bond escorting the 95-year-old monarch.

The producers of the Bond films, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, have also been named in the New Year Honours list, released on Friday, for their contribution to film and drama, with both being made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

Comments

