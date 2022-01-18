Indian cartoonist Narayan Debnath passes away

Glitz

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

Indian cartoonist Narayan Debnath passes away

He was behind the creation of comic characters such as Bantul The Great, Handa Bhonda, and Nonte Phonte

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Debnath was conferred India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2021. (HT Photo)
Debnath was conferred India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2021. (HT Photo)

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. He was 98.

Debnath was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2021. A West Bengal minister last week handed over the award to him while he was undergoing treatment. Earlier, he was awarded Bangabibhsuan in 2013 and the Sahitya Academy Award.

Debnath immortalised comic characters such as Handa Bhonda, Batul the Great, and Nonte Fonte.

"He was admitted in the hospital on December 24 with kidney and lung problems," said Tapas Debnath, Narayan Debnath's son. Narayan Debnath is survived by two sons and a daughter.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said his passing has created an irreparable void in the world of cartoons. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of noted cartoonist Narayan Debnath," Banerjee said in a statement.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, said Narayan Debnath's legacy will always be cherished. "Legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath; creator of immortal fictional characters like 'Batul the Great', 'Handa Bhonda' & 'Nante Fante' has passed away. His legacy will always be cherished by children and grown ups alike. Condolences to family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Top News / South Asia

comics / cartoonist / Narayan Debnath / Bantul The Great / Handa Bhonda / Nonte Phonte

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

31m | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

2h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

4h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

1h | Videos
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

2h | Videos
Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre