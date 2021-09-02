‘Incorrect politics’, ‘effeminate styles’ banned from screens in China

Passengers use their smartphones while riding a subway train in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg

China on Thursday broadened its crackdown on the entertainment industry, directing broadcasters to bar artists with immoral records and "incorrect political positions" and ban men who are "effeminate" in their performance styles.

A "patriotic atmosphere" should be cultivated and propagated in shows, China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said in a notice published on its website on Thursday.

The NRTA further said unhealthy content has to be regulated and television stars' salaries have to be capped.

"Individuals with a wrong political stance, those who go against the country and the Communist Party of China (CPC) should not be employed by the industry. The same goes for those who violate Chinese laws or social moralities," read an English translation of the NRTA notice as reported by the Global Times.

The notice made a specific mention of banning what it called "abnormal aesthetics", describing it as the style propagated by "feminine men" on television.

"We will strengthen our cultural confidence, and vigorously promote fine traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture," the notice said.

It added, "Set up the correct aesthetic orientation of the programme, strictly grasp the selection of actors' and guests' performance style, clothing and makeup, resolutely put an end to the effeminate men (and) other abnormal aesthetic," the notice said.

Entertainment involving "vulgar" internet celebrities, scandals and flaunting of wealth should be rejected, it added.

New regulations come in the backdrop of a number of recent scandals ranging from tax evasion, rape allegations and the visit of a star to a controversial shrine for the war-dead in Japan involving popular online and television actors.

The stars involved had huge online following and were icons for several brands.

Last week, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it will crackdown on the chaotic culture of online celebrity fan culture as part of the campaign to correct the internet sector.

The CAC announced it would clamp down on algorithms that encourage fans to spend large amounts of money in the support of celebrities.

China's official news agency, Xinhua has strongly denounced fan culture, saying fan loyalty "…can turn blind and toxic, giving rise to online trolling, impulsive buying, rumour-mongering, cyberspace manhunts and other problems".

According to the Global Times, the China Association of Performing Arts has also called for artists' agencies to embrace their responsibilities to educate and guide performers and not to encourage performers' illegal and immoral behaviours.

The call for an end to stars who are seen as too "feminine" has been on the rise in China.

Also, last week, the China Federation of Literary and Art Workers Professional Ethics Committee held a forum in Beijing, criticising what it called "unhealthy fan culture" including male stars that it deems to have a more "feminine" image.