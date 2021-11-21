IFFI 2021: Hema Malini receives Indian Film Personality of the Year award

Glitz

Hindustan Times
21 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

IFFI 2021: Hema Malini receives Indian Film Personality of the Year award

On Saturday, Hema Malini was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India

Hindustan Times
21 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:29 pm
Hema Malini. Photo: Collected
Hema Malini. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Hema Malini was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India. The festival started in Goa on Saturday – it will be held from November 20 to November 28.

The opening ceremony took place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Panaji, Goa. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, the CBFC Chairman, will also be presented with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award on the closing day of the festival. 

The opening ceremony of the film festival was also attended by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Salman Khan.

A video shared by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter shows Karan, who is co-hosting, asking Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to recall his favourite film dialogue. 

He makes a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India and says: "I can't hear names of individual states, I can only hear the name of one country - India" The dialogue was originally spoken by Shah Rukh in the movie. The opening ceremony of IFFI is also being co-hosted by Maniesh Paul.

The film festival is being co-conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival will showcase over 300 films from across the world. IFFI will screen 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section with about 12 world premieres, 7 international premieres, 26 Asia premieres and 64 India premieres.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, IFFI this year will be a hybrid festival and delegates will have the option to participate and watch films and other events virtually, with the comforts of their homes. 

Hema Malini / bollywood / IFFI 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

22h | Videos
Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

22h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

22h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  