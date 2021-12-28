I want everyone to watch the movie with their father - Siam Ah

The movie 'Mridha vs Mridha', Ronnie Bhowmick's debut movie, was released on 24 December. It was followed by the announcement of Siam Ahmed and his wife becoming new parents. Surely, it has been quite a memorable week for the young star.

Siam acted as the protagonist in this Bangla feature film. Following the release of 'Mridha vs Mridha', he discussed details about the cinema with The Business Standard.

The Business Standard (TBS): What are your expectations from 'Mridha vs Mridha'?

Siam Ahmed (SA): I have lots of expectations from it. It is a family drama. I would advise people to watch 'Mridha vs Mridha' who claim that we don't have many family-based movies. I am confident that you will see the reflection of your family in this movie and most importantly it will remind you of your father.

Photo: Courtesy

TBS: So you are claiming that the audiences will see a family-based story after a long time.

SA: It is not only focused on the topic 'family', rather it is a story revolving around an ordinary family. People tend to say that movies about family are not common nowadays. This movie will change this idea. Even if you cannot take your entire family, I want everyone to watch the cinema with their father at least.

You will not feel you wasted your money watching a meaningless movie. And I request everyone after watching the movie to go home and tell your father exactly what we tried to say in the movie.

Moreover, I will also ask those who do not have a father to watch the movie. It will make them feel the love and care provided by a father.

TBS: We have seen you working on several commercial movies. Can we call 'Mridha vs Mridha' a commercial movie?

SA: It can't be called a commercial movie similar to what I have worked on before. However, it is true that money has been invested in this project. There is a risk of not recuperating the money. In that sense, it can be called a commercial movie. We need to keep in mind that at the end of the day, all the producers want their investment to be successful. And it is the same in our case.

TBS: Where and when did you shoot it?

SA: We did the shooting during the covid-19 situation last year with precautions. The story is set in the context of Chittagong. Its director is Ronnie Bhowmick and this is his debut movie. You will see his efforts and care throughout the movie.

Nova Firoz played the role of my wife. It is her first movie as well and fortunately, she is a very good actress.

Veteran actor Tariq Anam Khan played the role of my father in the film. I do not have any audacity to judge his fantastic performance. The script of the movie and the screenplay are written by Raihan Khan. He will surely get applauded for his work on the screenplay.

‘Mridha vs Mridha’ was released on 24 December. Photo: Collected

TBS: Did you cry after the movie premiered on 20 December?

SA: Not only me, everyone in the audience who sat in the theatre that day and watched the full movie cried. Even my parents were there that day. They cried too. To understand the reason behind our tears, you have to watch this movie.

TBS: We saw you hugging Tariq Anam Khan and getting teary as well.

SA: In the movie, he played the role of my father. Throughout the movie, we see the ego of a father and a son portrayed eloquently. However, there were emotional aspects as well.

Hence, after the movie was over, I couldn't control myself from getting emotional. That is why I was crying when I saw him.

TBS: You have two more movies to release next month. Say something about them.

SA: 'Shaan' and 'Paap Punyo' will be released next month. But I don't want to say anything about these two right now. For now, I want to keep everyone's eyes fixed on 'Mridha vs Mridha'.