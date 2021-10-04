I want to create a franchise out of Masood Munshi: Amitabh Reza Chowdhury

The highly-anticipated mystery thriller "Munshigiri" was released on OTT platform Chorki on 30 September

The web film stars eminent Bangladeshi Actor Chanchal Chowdhury in the lead role and brings back the hit duo Chanchal Chowdhury and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, after the success of "Aynabaji" in 2016.

The web-film has been adapted from a novel titled "Mriterao Kotha Bole" authored by Shibabrata Barman.

The storyline follows the life of an investigative police officer who is in a quest to unveil a mystery surrounding an incident.

Chanchal Chowdhury as Masood Munshi in Munshigiri. Photo: Facebook

Naseef Amin wrote the script while the film features Chanchal Chowdhury in the titular character Masood Munshi, and Purnima as his wife, Suraiya Akhter.

Purnima as Masood Munshi wife Suraiya Akhter in Munshigiri. Photo: Collected

In conversation with The Business Standard, the director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury talked about the web film and his other works.

"As you all already know that the story has been adapted from Shibabrata Barman's story. While working on the project we thought of something ambitious, which is to create a franchise on the character Masood Munshi."

"Of course, if the audiences love the web-film, only then will we try to turn it into a franchise," he said.

"This is not an absolute thriller, it is a social drama, more like a story from a philosophical point of view."

"We are very excited about the project and hope everybody will love it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Besides "Munshigiri," the celebrated director has been in the headlines in the media for several reasons. Recently, he returned a government grant received for making a feature film on Humayun Ahmed's novel "Pencile Aka Pori."

While talking about the issue, he told us, "With due respect to eminent writer Humayun Ahmed and his family, I have decided to back out from the film as my vision for the film does not align with the viewpoint of the authorities."

"Continuing the film might have caused more obstacles in the future."

Amitabh Reza had been planning to make the film on Humayun Ahmed's story of the same name for the last couple of years. But the rules and regulations imposed by the trustee board to protect the literary and creative work of the celebrated writer became inconvenient for Amitabh Reza, hence he decided to back out from the project.

Last week, the ace director had some good news to celebrate as one of his the most-talked about films, "The Rickshaw Girl" is set to be screened at the 44th Mill Valley Film Festival, beginning on 7 October.

Based on the book "Rickshaw Girl" penned by Mitali Perkins, the movie follows the story of Naima - a free-spirited daughter of a rickshaw puller with a passion for painting

"It is very exciting news, and I am very thankful to my entire team for this."