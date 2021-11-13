"Before I Die": the first British Bangladeshi martial arts film to release internationally

Bangladeshi movie fans are expecting to see a new kind of action thriller film named 'Before I Die,' directed by a young director Minhaj Kibriyah. The story of the film continues with the breathtaking incident of assassination. According to the director, there has never been a movie in Bangladesh with such content. So, why is this movie different? Let's take a look at the details of the movies such as the story, plots, actors, and more.

Background and Story

'Before I Die' is an action thriller movie based on assassination. So far no Bangladeshi movies were made based on such a story line. However, one can say about Netflix's movie 'Extraction,' which was based on the assassin of Bangladesh, but it was not truly a Bangladesh based movie. On the other hand, 'Before I Die,' is claimed to be based totally on Bangladesh.

Although the actual story line will remain a surprise, which will be revealed after the release. But the actors and director claim that the viewers will watch the whole movie in one sitting as it has all the elements of entertainment.

Further, the breathtaking action, suspense and stunt scenes of this film will hold the interest of the viewers from beginning to end. The director is also hopeful that this Bangladeshi film on the international platform will establish the image of our film industry in a new and different way.

Last year, the shooting of 'Before I Die' was completed in London and other locations including Dhaka in Bangladesh. The movie's post-production work has been completed in Mumbai. The entire technical team of this film consists of skilled personnel from different countries. The team has given their best and everyone has been working to provide an international level standard.All in all, the filmmakers and actors-actresses are hoping that 'Before I Die' will be able to meet the needs of different audiences in the international arena.

A first look poster and teaser of the film have been released. The film is executive produced by Bangladeshi film hero Amaan Reza. However, the release date is not announced yet, but the movie is expected to be released in December this year. Apart from Bangladesh, the movie will be released in the USA, UK, and India.

Casts of the Film Before I Die

Ifte Ahmed, a British actor of Bangladeshi descent, has played the lead role as Roy in 'Before I Die'. Who has already attracted the attention of the audience by starring in various movies on international platforms. This time he is bringing new surprises in the movie with the great image of an action hero. Although he has acted in Hollywood, Bollywood and Kolkata films, but 'Before I Die' is the first Bangladeshi movie.

Ifte Ahmed is mainly a semi-pro footballer who played for Sporting Bengal United in East London. Further, he also won the Mr. Asia Modelling Contest in 2001, which was the first edition of this competition. He was also worked as a part-time football coach for West Ham. While he was working with West Ham, Ifte acted in the Hindi film named Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, in which he was a footballer alongside John Abraham and Arshad Warsi.

Further, he played minor roles in different film and TV series such as the French TV series The Bureau and British Urban film Sket. Later he worked in a British Bengali film named Porichoi. Now he will be seen in the first-ever British Bangladeshi martial arts film

Apart from British Bangladeshi actor Ifte Ahmed, Bangladeshi beauty, glamorous actress-model star Affri Selina, Amaan Reza, Shampa Reza, Laboni Marma, Sanku Panja, and others have also acted in 'Before I Die'.

The actress Affri Selina is a new face in the Bangladeshi film industry. She mainly works in the modeling industry and also works in TVCs and dramas. Working in 'Before I Die' will be a great breakthrough for Selina in her seven years of career. This is the first time she has worked in cinema for an international platform. Hence, it is very special for her. The model came to the limelight through Airtel's advertisements at the beginning of this year and later worked in several advertisements and music videos.

Further, she stepped into dramas too. Although Affri Selina was born in Delhi, she moved to Bangladesh at the age of five. Her first film was 'Onnopath'. Directed by Naeem Talukder, the film stars Affri opposite Indranil Sengupta. However, the movie is yet to be completed. The actress also performed in the Ananya Mamun directed movie 'Romance' opposite Anisur Rahman Milon. Affri also played the lead role in Idris Haider's first film 'Neel Foring'.

Action Choreography

British Bangladeshi martial arts teacher Abjol Miah choreographed the action of the movie. He was a teacher of the UK's youngest WEKAF champ Riaz Amin. Abjol Miah integrated Filippino fight action combat in the movie, which is probably the first time in a Bangladeshi film. Ultimately, the fans will have the opportunity to experience action scenes like Fast of Furious 7, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Rambo 3.

Ifte Ahmed had trained for more than one and a half years under Abjol Miah intending to give his best in the movie. However, lead actress Affri did not have much time to train and she took crash courses in daggers, knives, and sticks. So, the viewers are expected to enjoy some world-class action scenes in Bangladeshi movies.

About the Director Minhaj Kibriyah

Minhaj Kibriyah is a UK-based Bangladeshi actor and director. Minhaj has directed multiple shows and docudramas for television in the UK.

However, his first Bangladeshi movie was 'Surinnagar,' which was released in 2015. He was the director and played the lead role in the movie. The film was shot in different areas of Dhaka city and London. He recently appeared in the British comedy movie Me, Myself and Di and is currently waiting for the release of 'Before I Die.'