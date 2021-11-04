Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Glitz

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 11:26 am

Related News

Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Last week, Baldwin and other "Rust" producers hired law firm Jenner & Block to investigate the shooting

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 11:26 am
People attend a vigil for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the film set of &quot;Rust&quot;, in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People attend a vigil for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the film set of "Rust", in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Matt Hutchins, whose wife Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" last month, has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm in connection with the shooting, a spokeswoman said.

Brian Panish of personal injury firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, who earlier this year helped secure a $2.2 billion settlement for victims of Southern California wildfires and mudslides, will be the lead attorney, said Hutchins spokeswoman Amanda Duckworth.

Panish has also represented the mother and children of pop singer Michael Jackson in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorney Brian Panish Photo: Reuters
Attorney Brian Panish Photo: Reuters

Panish declined to comment. Legal experts have said Halyna Hutchins' family could file civil lawsuits seeking financial damages for negligence after a gun Baldwin was holding released a live bullet. Baldwin had been told the gun was safe to use.

Hutchins has been photographed embracing and talking with Baldwin in the days after the shooting.

Hutchins, a corporate associate at U.S. law firm Latham & Watkins, is the latest to hire legal counsel in the wake of the Oct. 21 shooting that also injured director Joel Souza

Last week, Baldwin and other "Rust" producers hired law firm Jenner & Block to investigate the shooting.

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez has retained Jason Bowles, a former federal prosecutor based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has said he is heartbroken and is cooperating with authorities.

Halyna Hutchins / Halyna Hutchins husband / Alec Baldwin / Rust / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club