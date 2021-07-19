Humayun Ahmed’s 9th death anniversary today

Monday marks the 9th death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright, lyricist, and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed.

Considered as one of the cornerstones in modern Bengali literature, Humayun Ahmed died of colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York on July 19, 2012.

Like the previous year, Ahmed's death anniversary is being observed by various organizations through a limited arrangement, due to the ongoing disastrous situation of Covid-19.

Several organizations are scheduled to honour the eminent writer through different virtual programmes, on various media platforms.

Fans and admirers are also posting emotional tributes to the legend on their social media accounts.

Himu Paribahan, a noted fanbase group of eminent writers, has been observing this special day since 2013 - however, due to the catastrophic situation of Covid-19 this year, the group has scaled down its activities while the Gazipur branch of the group placed floral wreaths on the litterateur's graveyard at his beloved Nuhash Palli.

Humayun Ahmed's widow and actress-media personality Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad has also placed floral wreaths at his grave at Nuhash Palli in the morning.

Television channels and radio stations will also air various programmes, highlighting the life and glorious career of the wordsmith.

Humayun Ahmed was born in Kutubpur village at Mohanganj, Netrakona to Foyzur Rahman Ahmed and Ayesha Foyez on November 13, 1948.

In his academic life, he passed the School Certificate (1965) from Bogra Zilla School, Intermediate from Dhaka College and earned his BSc and MSc in Chemistry from Dhaka University with First Class. He joined Dhaka University as a lecturer of Chemistry and later went to North Dakota State University in the United States to pursue his PhD in Polymer Chemistry.

'Nondito Noroke' (1972) was Humayun Ahmed's debut novel, which gave Humayun the breakthrough and propelled his career as a writer. The Ekushey Padak winner writer wrote over 200 fiction and non-fiction books, all of which were bestsellers in Bangladesh to date.

Humayun Ahmed won Bangla Academy Award, Lekhak Shibir Award, Shishu Academy Award, Michael Madhusudan Padak, Bachsas Award, and more for his outstanding contributions in his illustrious career to the Bengali culture and entertainment sphere.

As a content maker in television, Ahmed debuted with his drama 'Prothom Prohor' (1983) for Bangladesh Television (BTV). His successful journey in television continued with popular drama serials 'Ei Shob Din Ratri', 'Bohubrihi', 'Ayomoy', 'Nokkhotrer Raat', 'Aaj Robibar' and most notably, 'Kothao Keu Nei' which created a historic hype in the nation - surrounding the lead character 'Baker Bhai', portrayed by veteran actor Asaduzzaman Noor.

Humayun Ahmed also explored success as a filmmaker in the early 1990s and went on to make a total of eight films in his filmmaking career, each based on his own novels. Two of his films, 'Syamol Chhaya' (2004) and 'Ghetuputra Komola' (2012) were the official Bangladeshi submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in their respective years.

He received seven Bangladesh National Film Awards in different categories for the films 'Shonkhonil Karagar' (as screenwriter), 'Aguner Poroshmoni', 'Daruchini Dwip' and 'Ghetuputra Komola'.

The literature is survived by two sons Ninit and Nishad with his second wife Meher Afroze Shaon; and only son Nuhash Humayun, who is currently working in the media industry as a content creator and director, and three daughters Nova, Shila, Bipasha with his first wife Gultekin Ahmed