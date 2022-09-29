Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3

Actor Ryan Reynolds has announced that actor Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the third film of the Deadpool franchise. In a video shared on his social media platforms, Ryan revealed that Deadpool 3 will hit the theatres in 2024.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy and the film marks the anti-hero's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the result of 20th Century Fox's merger with Disney. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two Deadpool films, have also written the third instalment.

Jackman played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, and bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie Logan, directed by James Mangold.