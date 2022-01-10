Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday

On his birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the first look of his next, Vikram Vedha. He plays a gangster in the film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan

Hindustan Times
10 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 01:23 pm
Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday. Photo: Instagram
Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday. Photo: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan treated fans to his first look from the Vikram Vedha remake on his birthday. The picture showed him wearing a kurta and sporting a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair. Blood spots were seen on his face and chest. 

The caption of Hrithik's Instagram post revealed that he is playing the gangster, Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the police officer, Vikram. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Hrithik with compliments. One fan predicted a box office collection of ₹500 crore for the Vikram Vedha remake, while another said, "You have set the internet on fire." A third fan wrote, "New year, new swag." Another wrote, "Aaaahhhhhhhhhhhh This made my year."

Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Tamil hit of the same name, is an action-thriller revolving around a police officer's mission to track down and kill a notorious gangster. The cop's perception of good and evil is changed after the gangster voluntarily surrenders and tells him three stories.

Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original Vikram Vedha, will helm the remake as well. They said in a statement, "We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting."

So far, Hrithik has finished one schedule in Abu Dhabi, while Saif shot for one leg of the film in Lucknow.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in the pipeline. The film, touted to be an action entertainer high on patriotism, stars Deepika Padukone opposite him and marks their first onscreen collaboration.

Hrithik Roshan / Bollywood actor / Vedha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

3h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

4h | Panorama
The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

19m | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

17h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment