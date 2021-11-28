“The Home in Sound'' wins awards in two categories at Cannes World Film Festival

The Home in Sound. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi short film "Shobder Bhetor Ghor ''(The Home in Sound) won two awards in Cannes World Film Festival.

The organisers announced the names of the winning films on their Facebook page On Friday (November 26).

Directed by Fuaduzzaman Fuad, this is a 18 minutes 37-second long film. The story and screenplay of the film is written by Masum Shahriar. Sakkah Shahid has played the lead role in this movie.

This short film was nominated in the three categories named Best Foreign Film, Best Asian Film and Best Young Filmmaker last October. From there, it won in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Young Filmmaker.

Earlier, Fuad's film won awards at Rajshahi Film Festival, Bangladesh Short and Documentary Film Festival and Hill Film Festival. The film was also invited to short film festivals in Goa, Pune and Kerala.

Director Fuaduzzaman Fuad said, "I had to make this film through hard work and perseverance. Maybe that's why the judges of the festivals like the film. I have already started thinking about new projects. These awards will inspire me to do new experiments, he said.