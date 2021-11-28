“The Home in Sound'' wins awards in two categories at Cannes World Film Festival

Glitz

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:49 am

Related News

“The Home in Sound'' wins awards in two categories at Cannes World Film Festival

This short film was nominated in the three categories named Best Foreign Film, Best Asian Film and Best Young Filmmaker last October . From there, it won in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Young Filmmaker

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:49 am
The Home in Sound. Photo: Collected
The Home in Sound. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi short film "Shobder Bhetor Ghor ''(The Home in Sound) won two awards in Cannes World Film Festival. 

The organisers announced the names of the winning films on their Facebook page On Friday (November 26).

Directed by Fuaduzzaman Fuad, this is a 18 minutes 37-second long film. The story and screenplay of the film is written by Masum Shahriar. Sakkah Shahid has played the lead role in this movie.

This short film was nominated in the three categories named Best Foreign Film, Best Asian Film and Best Young Filmmaker last October. From there, it won in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Young Filmmaker.

Earlier, Fuad's film won awards at Rajshahi Film Festival, Bangladesh Short and Documentary Film Festival and Hill Film Festival. The film was also invited to short film festivals in Goa, Pune and Kerala.

Director Fuaduzzaman Fuad said, "I had to make this film through hard work and perseverance. Maybe that's why the judges of the festivals like the film. I have already started thinking about new projects. These awards will inspire me to do new experiments, he said.

 

The home in sound / Film / Award / Cannes World Film Festival / short film / Shobder Bhetor Ghor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

18m | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

53m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

16h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

16h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

16h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 