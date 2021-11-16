Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers

A film crew dismantles equipment after an evening shoot in a parking lot in Los Angeles, California in this August 9, 2009 file photo. Photo :Reuters

Some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in U.S. film and television narrowly approved a new contract with producers, their union said on Monday.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said in a statement its members voted to ratify a new three-year contract that was tentatively agreed last month.

The voting was close, with 50.3% of members voting yes and 49.7% voting against, IATSE said.

The deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) was reached in October after the union threatened a strike that would have to shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters.

It would have hit a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

The contract reduces working hours and increases pay for members who work on streaming platforms, and improves rest periods and meal breaks on TV and film sets. IATSE leaders had strongly urged members to ratify it, saying it was "the best agreement possible."