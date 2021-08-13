Holey Artisan attack: Legal notice seeks to stop Bollywood film ‘Faraaz’

Seeking suspension on the making of 'Faraaz' a Bollywood film, a legal notice has been sent to makers of the movie about the Holey Artisan café attack that shook Bangladesh in 2016.

Legal Counsel, on behalf of the Abinta Kabir Foundation, sent the legal notice to production house T-series, and directors Hansal Meheta and Anubhab Sinha, on Monday, said a press release signed by Advocate Miti Sanjana.

"Faraaz" would chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka, when five young militants ravaged the Holey Artisan café and held over 50 people hostage for nearly 12 hours.

The press release said, a victim's mother, Ruba Ahmed, lost her lone child Abinta Kabir in the café attack which was a ruthless murder. She does not want any of the incident to be made into public media content which would bring back dreadful memories for her. No reply to the legal notice has been sent back yet.

The story of the film focuses on a 20 year old youth, Faraaz, who came from the USA on summer vacation and was killed in the militant attack.