Holey Artisan attack: Legal notice seeks to stop Bollywood film ‘Faraaz’

Glitz

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 09:18 pm

Related News

Holey Artisan attack: Legal notice seeks to stop Bollywood film ‘Faraaz’

"Faraaz" would chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 09:18 pm
Holey Artisan attack: Legal notice seeks to stop Bollywood film ‘Faraaz’

Seeking suspension on the making of 'Faraaz' a Bollywood film, a legal notice has been sent to makers of the movie about the Holey Artisan café attack that shook Bangladesh in 2016. 

Legal Counsel, on behalf of the Abinta Kabir Foundation, sent the legal notice to production house T-series, and directors Hansal Meheta and Anubhab Sinha, on Monday, said a press release signed by Advocate Miti Sanjana.

"Faraaz" would chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka, when five young militants ravaged the Holey Artisan café and held over 50 people hostage for nearly 12 hours.

The press release said, a victim's mother, Ruba Ahmed, lost her lone child Abinta Kabir in the café attack which was a ruthless murder. She does not want any of the incident to be made into public media content which would bring back dreadful memories for her. No reply to the legal notice has been sent back yet.

The story of the film focuses on a 20 year old youth, Faraaz, who came from the USA on summer vacation and was killed in the militant attack.

Top News

Holey Artisan Attack / Faraaz movie / Bollywood film Faraaz / Holey Artisan cafe attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie