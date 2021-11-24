Hoichoi unveils ‘Boli’ trailer starring Chanchal Chowdhury

The trailer teases Chanchal Chowdhury donning a fierce avatar and diving into stern action to take over the power of the lawless Island.

Hoichoi dropped the trailer of "Boli", starring versatile Actor Chanchal Chowdhury, on Tuesday.

The promising trailer starts with an orotund voiceover saying "I heard whoever enters "Chheradia Dwip", never returns," implying the mysterious deadliness of the Island.

"Boli" follows the lust for power between two rival groups to gain economic dominance of a lawless remote island named "Chheradia Dwip"

The series marks the return of the "Taqdeer" duo Chanchal Chowdhury and Shohel Mondol Rana.

Chanchal Chowdhury in "Boli" Photo: Screenshot of the trailer

The trailer teases Chanchal Chowdhury donning a fierce avatar and diving into stern action to take over the power of the lawless Island.

"I write my own fate, no one else does it for me," the actor proclaimed in the trailer.

Co-written by Naseef Faruque Amin and Jaheen Faruque Amin, "Boli" is slated to premiere on 3 December on the popular streaming platform Hoichoi.

Sohana Saba in Boli. Photo: Screenshot of the trailer

The crime thriller series follows a list of stellar casts including National Film Award winning-actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Shohel Mondol, Salahuddin Lavlu, Lutfor Rahman George, Sohana Saba, Iresh Zaker and Kazi Roksana Ruma, Safa Kabir and Ziaul Hoque Polash among others.

 

