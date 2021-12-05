HBO releases official trailer for Juice WRLD documentary

The first trailer for 'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss', HBO's upcoming documentary about the late Chicago rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, has been released just in time for what would have been the late rapper's 23rd birthday.

The film, directed by Tommy Oliver, delves into the final years of Juice WRLD's life, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2019.

According to the synopsis of the documentary, the film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, including several unreleased tracks, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD's struggles to reconcile his meteoric rise to fame with underlying mental health issues and a growing dependency on prescription drugs.

Juice WRLD documentary. Photo: Collected

The documentary is intended to provide viewers with a more detailed look at the challenges he was dealing with prior to his death.

It was recently announced that Justin Bieber will appear on his upcoming posthumous tune.

'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss' will arrive on HBO Max on 16 December.