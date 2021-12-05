HBO releases official trailer for Juice WRLD documentary

Glitz

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 11:22 am

Related News

HBO releases official trailer for Juice WRLD documentary

The film, directed by Tommy Oliver, delves into the final years of Juice WRLD’s life, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2019.

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 11:22 am
Juice Wrld. Photo: Collected
Juice Wrld. Photo: Collected

The first trailer for 'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss', HBO's upcoming documentary about the late Chicago rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, has been released just in time for what would have been the late rapper's 23rd birthday. 

The film, directed by Tommy Oliver, delves into the final years of Juice WRLD's life, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2019.

According to the synopsis of the documentary, the film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, including several unreleased tracks, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD's struggles to reconcile his meteoric rise to fame with underlying mental health issues and a growing dependency on prescription drugs. 

Juice WRLD documentary. Photo: Collected
Juice WRLD documentary. Photo: Collected

The documentary is intended to provide viewers with a more detailed look at the challenges he was dealing with prior to his death.

It was recently announced that Justin Bieber will appear on his upcoming posthumous tune.

'Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss' will arrive on HBO Max on 16 December.

Juice Wrld / Rapper / Music / Documentary / HBO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

21h | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

22h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

21h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

18h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

18h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub