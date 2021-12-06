HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary retrospective teases star-studded ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Glitz

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:02 pm

Related News

HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary retrospective teases star-studded ‘Return to Hogwarts’

The grand reunion of Hogwarts alumni is slated for 1 January, 2022

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:02 pm
Cast members Rupert Grint (R), Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (L) arrive for the premiere of the film &quot;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2&quot; in New York July 11, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Cast members Rupert Grint (R), Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (L) arrive for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York July 11, 2011. Photo: Reuters

HBO Max has unveiled the first look teaser for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Mark Williams and Matthew Lewis.

The retrospective special slated to premiere on 1 January, 2022, will commemorate the 20 years since the release of "Harry Potter and the Soccer stones" – the first film of the franchise.

The short teaser starts with the ticking of an ancient clock, signifying the arrival of the special reunion.

The teaser also teases the invitation of the grand Hogwarts alumni reunion appearing in the newspaper and invitation cards.

The tagline "The invitation you have been waiting for has arrived" appears on the screen in bold fonts to generate hype amongst the Potter fans.

Warner Bros made the announcement of the special 20th anniversary TV retrospective – Harry Potter and the Soccer's Stone – on 16 November this year.

The retrospective will see the cast return to the original Hogwarts boarding school sets that were featured in the first film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" released in November 2001.

 

 

Harry Potter / reunion / HBO Max

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

1h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

2h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

21h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status