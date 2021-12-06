HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary retrospective teases star-studded ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Cast members Rupert Grint (R), Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (L) arrive for the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York July 11, 2011. Photo: Reuters

HBO Max has unveiled the first look teaser for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Mark Williams and Matthew Lewis.

The retrospective special slated to premiere on 1 January, 2022, will commemorate the 20 years since the release of "Harry Potter and the Soccer stones" – the first film of the franchise.

The short teaser starts with the ticking of an ancient clock, signifying the arrival of the special reunion.

The teaser also teases the invitation of the grand Hogwarts alumni reunion appearing in the newspaper and invitation cards.

The tagline "The invitation you have been waiting for has arrived" appears on the screen in bold fonts to generate hype amongst the Potter fans.

Warner Bros made the announcement of the special 20th anniversary TV retrospective – Harry Potter and the Soccer's Stone – on 16 November this year.

The retrospective will see the cast return to the original Hogwarts boarding school sets that were featured in the first film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" released in November 2001.