Harry Styles reveals meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Former 1D star (One Direction) Harry Styles confirmed the meaning of his hit "Watermelon Sugar" at stage on Friday night, reports Billboard.

The show was a part of his "Love On Tour" tour which was the English singer's second international tour. Beginning on 4 September the tour will continue till 20 November in the US, however, the rescheduled dates for 2022 is yet to be announced.

"It doesn't really matter what it's about," Styles began at one of his Nashville concerts, attempting to leave things somewhat up for interpretation before stating that "Watermelon Sugar" is about "the sweetness of life ... It's also about the female orgasm."

"But that's totally different. It's not really relevant," he added. Delighted fans caught the "Watermelon Sugar" introduction on video at the show which went viral on Twitter.

Last year, "Watermelon Sugar" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Styles' first song to do so.

Harry Styles is known for his interactions with the fans during the live shows. One time, he helped a pregnant fan reveal the sex of her baby in front of the crowd, and the time he gave some golden dating advice to a fan at a show in September.