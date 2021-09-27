Harry Potter's Tom Felton shares health update

Glitz

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 11:07 am

Related News

Harry Potter's Tom Felton shares health update

Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapsed during the Rider Cup recently. He has now shared a message for his fans, giving an update on his health

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 11:07 am
Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapsed during the Rider Cup recently. Photo: Collected
Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapsed during the Rider Cup recently. Photo: Collected

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has shared an update for his fans after his health scare at a golf tournament recently.

Tom collapsed at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

On Saturday, Tom shared a video for his fans who were concerned for his health. "Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah -- bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend," he said in the video, after playing a short tune on his guitar.

 

Tom Felton / Harry Potter / Hollywood

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

16h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

16h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives