Harry Potter's Tom Felton shares health update

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has shared an update for his fans after his health scare at a golf tournament recently.

Tom collapsed at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

On Saturday, Tom shared a video for his fans who were concerned for his health. "Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah -- bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend," he said in the video, after playing a short tune on his guitar.