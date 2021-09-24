Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses at celebrity golf match in Wisconsin

Glitz

TBS Report
24 September, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 12:09 pm

Tom Felton receives medical attention after the incident, Photo: Reuters
Tom Felton receives medical attention after the incident, Photo: Reuters

Harry Potter star Tom Felton was found conscious and alert as he was escorted off the green following his collapse at a golf event.

On Thursday, Felton was in Kohler, Wisconsin participating in events for the Ryder Cup international golf tournament, which officially begins Friday.

According to BBC, he collapsed on the green, though the cause of his fall is unknown.

Felton was soon carted off the green presumably for medical care and was reported to be conscious and alert at this time.

However, his current condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

Felton has appeared on The CW's The Flash and in movies like 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, but he is undoubtedly best known for playing snobbish, prejudiced Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.

Like his young co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, Felton appeared in all 8 movies, the first of which came out 20 years ago this November.

The main Harry Potter series came to a close in 2011 with The Deathly Hallows - Part 2, but the Wizarding World lives on.

Just yesterday, Warner Bros. announced the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts prequel series will release in April 2022 and is officially titled The Secrets of Dumbledore.

This is in addition to the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has productions all over the world.

Felton has yet to appear in either of these Potter-adjacent projects, though he has said he would return to play Malfoy in a reboot.

Out of all the Harry Potter cast members, Felton is perhaps the most enthusiastic.

He's long participated in events at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida, and he's continued to playfully joke with his co-stars in character on social media.

Earlier this year, Felton revisited Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the first time in years and documented his experience on social media, much to the delight of fans.

 

