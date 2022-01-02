Harry Potter reunion: Fans want ‘adorable’ Emma Watson and Tom Felton to marry

The Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special Return to Hogwarts is currently streaming worldwide.

The HBO Max special is available in India on Amazon Prime Video and the first reactions of the fans have started to trickle in. Amid the emotions, excitement and joy at seeing their favourite stars, fans also seem to have found a new favourite couple in Tom Felton and Emma Watson.

The special sees the cast and crew of the Harry Potter film series return to the sets and reminisce about their time making the films. Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the films, famously said that she had a huge crush on co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy.

Several fans have taken to social media after the show aired to share their appreciation for the two actors' chemistry. A scene of Tom and Emma hugging and gazing at each other has particularly caught the attention of many admirers. "Look at him, his face. God. This is so soft," wrote on user on Twitter sharing images from the scene. Another shared a scene from the special with Tom teasing Emma over her dance, and wrote, "Tom and Emma's friendship will always be my fav friendship on HP *chef's kiss*".

emma and tom's friendship will always be my fav friendship in hp *chef's kiss* #HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/4SDAVt84eg— lazy ails (@ailsmp) January 1, 2022

Another user shared a video bit of Tom talking about Emma with the caption connecting it to the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The caption read, "How I met your mother: Tom Felton and Emma Watson edition". Many others appreciated their chemistry together. Calling them 'adorable together', fans jokingly asked when the two were getting married.

how i met your mother: tom felton and emma watson edition 💚#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/B4xsalerm4— marie🧣mourning deckerstar (@darveymsr) January 1, 2022

During the special, Emma talks about the moment during filming the series when she 'fell in love with Tom'. She recounts, "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it – I just fell in love with him."

Tom said he was aware of the crush but never acted upon it even though she was protective of Emma. He recounted, "I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, 'Yeah, she had a crush on you.' I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day."