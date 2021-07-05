Harry Potter actor Afshan Azad shares pics from baby shower

Afshan Azad is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The actor, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter series of movies, is pregnant with a baby girl and 'ready to pop'.

Last week, Afshan shared multiple pictures from her pink and pastel style baby shower. In the photos, Afshan is seen cradling her baby bump, wearing a floral, full-sleeves dress. Behind her, the walls have been decorated with pink and purple balloons and flowers. A picture also shows her hugging her husband Nabil Kazi. She also got a lot of love from her girlfriends, who posed with her baby bump in one of the pictures.

Sharing a photo, she wrote, "Didn't realise you could be so in love with a human you haven't even met yet. Counting down the days until I meet my new best friend."

Afshan also shared an Instagram Reel which showed the beautiful decoration, a tiny tent, the treats that were served and more. "Thank you to @theballoonbarmidlands @theteepee.experience @hurma.co , my husband and to all my friends for making it such a lovely day to remember," she captioned her post.

Afshan had announced her pregnancy in April. She wrote, "The secrets out everyone - I'm going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, and Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, dropped congratulatory messages. "Awww congratulations Afshan, you're going to be amazing parents!!," wrote Evanna. Bonnie commented, "So excited!!!!!! baby kazi has the best parents."

Afshan is the latest of the Harry Potter 'kids' on their way to become a parent. Last year, actor Rupert Grint welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Georgia Groome.