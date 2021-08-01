Hansal Mehta's Captain India accused of plagiarism by Operation Yemen producer

01 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 11:20 am

Captain India. Photo: Collected
Captain India. Photo: Collected

Operation Yemen producer Subhash Kale has accused the makers of Captain India of plagiarism. He claimed that the plot of the movie is similar to that of their project, Operation Yemen. Captain India is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

The film, Operation Yemen, is based on the 2015 Operation Raahat when the Indian Armed Forces under General VK Singh evacuated Indian citizens as well as foreign nationals from Yemen during the Yemeni Crisis. Although the poster doesn't mention that Captain India is based on Operation Raahat, Subhash said that the poster has 'clear giveaways that their film is based on the same incident'.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Subhash Kale said, "The idea has not leaked from our side...the city of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen is visible on their poster, just like how it's depicted in our poster as well. And that city's architecture and landscape are such that it doesn't match with any other city in the world. Also, the poster shows carpet-bombing happening over the city, an aeroplane going over Sana'a and the title Captain India are clear giveaways that their film is based on the same incident."

Subhash Kale also revealed that several showed interest in Operation Yemen. "We had spoken to Akshay Kumar and he had liked the subject. Paresh Rawal has even given his nod. So we have moved quite ahead and we'll do the film, come what may. Captain India makers plan to shoot in 2022. We hope to film from November or December 2021...Akshay ji said he'll have a narration after returning from London, and then decide whether he wants to come on board...For the role of V K Singh, we spoke to Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani. All three were interested to do the film. We were zeroing on Paresh ji as his age is apt for the part...If Akshay ji comes on board, we'll shoot in 2022."

He deemed Hansal Mehta his friend but added that he hasn't approached him over the matter. He wondered what what will happen by talking as they will 'anyway' bring a stay on Captain India.

Subhash said that even if the scripts of both films are different, the storyline would be the same and so both the films will be similar. He further said that two similar pictures can't be made adding 'it will then become a repeat of Scam 1992 (2020) and The Big Bull (2021) episode'. Scam 1992 was also directed by Hansal.

Kartik Aaryan is set to play the lead role in Captain India. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, the action drama is said to be inspired by India's most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

