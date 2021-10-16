Golden Globes still on, despite NBC dropping the awards show

Glitz

Reuters
16 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 11:38 am

Related News

Golden Globes still on, despite NBC dropping the awards show

The association has drawn criticism over ethics issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop televising the Golden Globes that the group hosts. The group's members also were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and studios

Reuters
16 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 11:38 am
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association&#039;s Golden Globe statuette is seen with its red velvet-lined, leather-bound chest during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe statuette is seen with its red velvet-lined, leather-bound chest during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the annual Golden Globes, said on Friday it will present the awards for television and film in January despite the NBC television network deciding in May to no longer air the show.

The association has drawn criticism over ethics issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop televising the Golden Globes that the group hosts. The group's members also were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and studios.

The association said in a news release that nominations would be announced on Dec. 13 and that it would host the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 9. The group did not make any announcement about whether the show would be televised.

The group in May agreed to recruit more Black members and make other changes, and in July banned its members from receiving gifts and free trips from movie studios and TV networks seeking to secure awards for their shows and stars.

The Golden Globes ceremony, attended by A-list stars and industry executives, established itself as one of the biggest annual Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars. But it has been under close scrutiny following an investigation published in February by the Los Angeles Times that showed that the group of 87 journalists had no Black members.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and other critics including Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and dozens of Hollywood's top publicity companies have said they would no longer work with the group unless it makes far-reaching changes. Actor Tom Cruise in May returned three Golden Globe statuettes he won.

USA

Golden Globe / The Hollywood Foreign Press Association / NBC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

21h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025