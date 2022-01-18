The Godfather 3’s Italian castle goes on sale for $7 million

The Sicilian castle that served as a major location in 'The Godfather: Part III' is now on the real estate market for any enterprising movie buff with $7 million to spare.

'The Godfather: Part III' came out on Christmas Day in 1990, 16 years after the previous entry in the legendary trilogy that began with the original mafia classic in 1972.

This week, a new listing appeared on real estate company Sotheby's Realty for the sale of a beautiful Sicilian castle.

The listing stated that the castle has 22 bedrooms, though only 8 bathrooms. This may be due to the fact that it was built in 1800 before running water was a common amenity.

The house itself is 4,000 square meters and sits on a property of 8,500 square meters.