Glenn Close to star in season two of Apple TV Plus series Tehran

Glitz

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
23 June, 2021, 04:15 pm

Glenn Close to star in season two of Apple TV Plus series Tehran

The story is about a young Mossad agent sent as an undercover agent into Iran.

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 04:35 pm
Glenn Close. Photo: Collected
Glenn Close. Photo: Collected

Glenn Close will play a British woman living in Tehran in the season two of Apple TV Plus' series Tehran. The story is about a young Mossad agent sent as an undercover agent into Iran.

Veteran Hollywood actor Glenn Close will feature in the second season of Apple TV Plus show Tehran.

Glenn, who has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, has joined the sophomore season's cast as a series regular, reported Deadline.

The 74-year-old Glenn Close will essay the role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran.

The first season of Tehran, which premiered on the streaming service in June 2020, told the story of Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), a young Mossad agent undercover on a top secret mission in the heart of Tehran.

Created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, the show also featured Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alebani, Liraz Charh and Menashe Noy.

The second season is slated to begin soon and will also reportedly take place in Greece.

Glenn was recently featured in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy and recently completed filming for Apple TV Plus film Swan Song, co-starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

